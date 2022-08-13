Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WPRT stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $224.25 million, a P/E ratio of -43.15 and a beta of 2.41. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $4.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westport Fuel Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

