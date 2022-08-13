BMO Capital Markets Increases Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $20.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.
WEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Wendy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.96.
Shares of WEN stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $4,516,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 10,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
