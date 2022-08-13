BMO Capital Markets Increases Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $20.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.

WEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Wendy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.96.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $4,516,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 10,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

