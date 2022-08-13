Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) PT Raised to $50.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.64) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.35) EPS.

XENE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.83.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $41.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was down 75.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $447,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.