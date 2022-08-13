Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) PT Raised to $50.00

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2022

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENEGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.64) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.35) EPS.

XENE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.83.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $41.39.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was down 75.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $447,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.