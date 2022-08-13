Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.38.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.76. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.88.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $51,271,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,992,000 after purchasing an additional 734,024 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,192,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.