Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.76. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 25,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $751,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 1,710 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $51,334.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 25,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $751,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,710 shares of company stock worth $953,084. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $51,271,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,992,000 after purchasing an additional 734,024 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,192,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

