E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Downgraded by National Bankshares

National Bankshares cut shares of E Automotive (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$10.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$17.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital downgraded shares of E Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on E Automotive from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on E Automotive from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.19.

E Automotive Stock Performance

EINC opened at C$7.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of C$348.35 million and a P/E ratio of -5.37. E Automotive has a 1-year low of C$4.50 and a 1-year high of C$26.06.

E Automotive Company Profile

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

