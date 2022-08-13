Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for BRP Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BRP in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.06. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $8.93 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2024 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOOO. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Northcoast Research cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BRP from C$128.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.15.

BRP Stock Up 0.8 %

DOOO stock opened at $78.79 on Thursday. BRP has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.45.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.47. BRP had a negative return on equity of 305.74% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of BRP

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 54.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.04%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

