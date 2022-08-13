Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Purplebricks Group Stock Performance

PURP opened at GBX 17.25 ($0.21) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.92 million and a P/E ratio of -2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30. Purplebricks Group has a 12-month low of GBX 12.25 ($0.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 66 ($0.80).

Get Purplebricks Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Purplebricks Group

In other Purplebricks Group news, insider Paul Pindar bought 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £375,000 ($453,117.45).

About Purplebricks Group

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also engages in letting residential properties. It offers its services under the Purplebricks brand name. Purplebricks Group plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Purplebricks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purplebricks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.