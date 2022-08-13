Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on the stock.

WHR has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Warehouse REIT from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 205 ($2.48) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.24) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 168.75 ($2.04).

Shares of LON:WHR opened at GBX 157 ($1.90) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 149.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.09. The company has a market capitalization of £667.03 million and a PE ratio of 348.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.77. Warehouse REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 139.20 ($1.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 178 ($2.15).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Warehouse REIT’s previous dividend of $1.55. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

In related news, insider Stephen Barrow sold 1,599,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.95), for a total value of £2,574,797.33 ($3,111,161.59). In other Warehouse REIT news, insider Stephen Barrow sold 1,599,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.95), for a total value of £2,574,797.33 ($3,111,161.59). Also, insider Aimee Pitman acquired 17,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £30,050.90 ($36,310.90).

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

