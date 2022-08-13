Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sysco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Sysco’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sysco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

Shares of SYY opened at $84.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. Sysco has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 8,046.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

