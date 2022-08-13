TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 220 ($2.66) price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 318 ($3.84).

TIFS opened at GBX 180.40 ($2.18) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45. TI Fluid Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 140.40 ($1.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 329 ($3.98). The company has a market capitalization of £938.57 million and a PE ratio of 9,020.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 163.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 182.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. TI Fluid Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 430.43%.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

