DA Davidson Comments on Louisiana-Pacific Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the building manufacturing company will earn $4.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.95. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $13.69 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LPX. Bank of America cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

NYSE LPX opened at $61.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 94.18%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

