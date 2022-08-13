FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Heron Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.97) per share.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 239.34% and a negative return on equity of 457.73%. The company had revenue of $27.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HRTX has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $5.30 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $543.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

