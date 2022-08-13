StockNews.com Lowers MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MRC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on MRC Global in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $840.67 million, a PE ratio of -83.92 and a beta of 1.99. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.48 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MRC Global will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 330.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

