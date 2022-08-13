Leede Jones Gab Comments on IMV Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMV)

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Leede Jones Gab dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for IMV in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 11th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for IMV’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

IMV Stock Performance

Shares of IMV stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $61.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.28.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. IMV had a negative return on equity of 187.16% and a negative net margin of 28,237.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMV

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IMV stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,270 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.15% of IMV worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

