Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,609,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,122,355,000 after acquiring an additional 889,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Match Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,434,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,644,454,000 after purchasing an additional 513,954 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,272,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,597,000 after purchasing an additional 300,318 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Match Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,265,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,859,000 after purchasing an additional 132,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $67.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.15 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.17 and its 200 day moving average is $87.36.

Several research analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.81.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

