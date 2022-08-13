Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.38.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank lowered Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hugo Boss from €60.00 ($61.22) to €62.00 ($63.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hugo Boss from €59.00 ($60.20) to €64.50 ($65.82) in a research report on Friday, July 15th.
Hugo Boss Stock Performance
Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.27. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18.
Hugo Boss Increases Dividend
About Hugo Boss
Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hugo Boss (BOSSY)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.