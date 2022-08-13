Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSYGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank lowered Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hugo Boss from €60.00 ($61.22) to €62.00 ($63.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hugo Boss from €59.00 ($60.20) to €64.50 ($65.82) in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.27. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18.

Hugo Boss Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0959 per share. This is an increase from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Hugo Boss’s payout ratio is 13.64%.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

