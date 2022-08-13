Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank lowered Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hugo Boss from €60.00 ($61.22) to €62.00 ($63.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hugo Boss from €59.00 ($60.20) to €64.50 ($65.82) in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.27. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18.

Hugo Boss Increases Dividend

About Hugo Boss

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0959 per share. This is an increase from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Hugo Boss’s payout ratio is 13.64%.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

