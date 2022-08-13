Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Sells $1,803,707.82 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $1,803,707.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 0.3 %

SFM opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.53.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFM. Bank of America downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

