South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives $247.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $247.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 325 ($3.93) in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 193 ($2.33) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $14.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.88. South32 has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

