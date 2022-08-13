Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,136 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,075,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after acquiring an additional 331,788 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 467,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,390,000 after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 344,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,579,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,972,000 after buying an additional 12,930 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JCPB opened at $48.82 on Friday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $55.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.81.

