Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $35.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 20.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCCI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, CEO Brian Recatto bought 150,000 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 820,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,153,635. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.