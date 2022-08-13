Jennifer Tejada Sells 68,814 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $2,012,809.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,987 shares in the company, valued at $19,977,369.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 21st, Jennifer Tejada sold 20,401 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $572,248.05.

On Tuesday, July 12th, Jennifer Tejada sold 975 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $27,319.50.

On Friday, June 24th, Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $2,110,500.00.

PagerDuty Price Performance

PagerDuty stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 6.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,882,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,265,000 after acquiring an additional 615,438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,783,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,939,000 after acquiring an additional 80,474 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 3.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,332,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,359,000 after buying an additional 144,894 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 20.9% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,994,000 after buying an additional 626,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,557,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,643,000 after buying an additional 24,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.35.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

