Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) Short Interest Up 21.5% in July

Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE WARR opened at $9.99 on Friday. Warrior Technologies Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Get Warrior Technologies Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $666,000. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 3,272.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 72,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 70,348 shares during the period. Finally, Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Technologies Acquisition

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the environmental services sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Technologies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Technologies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.