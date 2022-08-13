Insider Selling: MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MSCI Stock Up 1.1 %

MSCI stock opened at $506.71 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.75. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 2.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,370,000 after acquiring an additional 49,866 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 89,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,014,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.75.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

