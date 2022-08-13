Rory B. Riggs Sells 45,000 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) Director Rory B. Riggs sold 45,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $1,967,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 376,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,473,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $44.20 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 19.22, a current ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 98.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,953,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,511,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,056 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 24,842,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $989,982,000 after acquiring an additional 144,900 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,496.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,994,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867,887 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,145,000 after acquiring an additional 767,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

