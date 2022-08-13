Short Interest in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Drops By 27.0%

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the July 15th total of 109,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Astrotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57. Astrotech has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.21.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 909.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Astrotech stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,183 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.73% of Astrotech worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

