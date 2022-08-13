Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,451,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the July 15th total of 1,909,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 383.0 days.
Grupo Bimbo Price Performance
Shares of GRBMF stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. Grupo Bimbo has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $3.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06.
Grupo Bimbo Company Profile
