Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,451,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the July 15th total of 1,909,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 383.0 days.

Grupo Bimbo Price Performance

Shares of GRBMF stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. Grupo Bimbo has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $3.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06.

Get Grupo Bimbo alerts:

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, crackers, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, tortillas, savory snacks, candy, packaged goods, and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.