Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Sells 4,135 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total transaction of $2,128,367.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 236,024 shares in the company, valued at $121,486,273.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 12th, Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total transaction of $2,166,196.14.

On Friday, June 10th, Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total transaction of $392,734,736.13.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $526.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.20, a P/E/G ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $358.37 and a one year high of $640.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $605.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.67.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

