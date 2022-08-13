Short Interest in High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Drops By 26.8%

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the July 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 90.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLNFF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday.

High Liner Foods Price Performance

Shares of High Liner Foods stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. High Liner Foods has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $12.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in North America. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, cooked shellfish; and value added products, which include sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks, including High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, Catch of the Day, C.Wirthy & Co, High Liner Foodservice, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood, and FPI brands.

