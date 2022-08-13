Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV) & The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Rating) and The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Simulated Environment Concepts shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.6% of Simulated Environment Concepts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of The Arena Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Simulated Environment Concepts alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Simulated Environment Concepts and The Arena Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A The Arena Group -36.09% N/A -40.29%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Arena Group $189.14 million 1.01 -$89.94 million ($4.09) -2.62

This table compares Simulated Environment Concepts and The Arena Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Simulated Environment Concepts has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Arena Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Simulated Environment Concepts and The Arena Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulated Environment Concepts 0 0 0 0 N/A The Arena Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

The Arena Group has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 63.25%. Given The Arena Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Arena Group is more favorable than Simulated Environment Concepts.

Volatility and Risk

Simulated Environment Concepts has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Arena Group has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Simulated Environment Concepts beats The Arena Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simulated Environment Concepts

(Get Rating)

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule. The company also offers components, parts, accessories, and peripheral massage and health related items. Its products are used in various environments, such as corporate employee lounges, relaxation centers, gyms and health clubs, doctor's offices, hotels, tanning and beauty salons/spas, luxury accommodations, gulf clubs, ski lounges, shopping centers and malls, airports, cruise ships, luxury yachts, and homes. Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About The Arena Group

(Get Rating)

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology. The company was formerly known as TheMaven, Inc. and changed its name to The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. in February 2022. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.