iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGOV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,560,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,362,000 after buying an additional 1,244,126 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 998,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,205,000 after purchasing an additional 170,791 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,595,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,434,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 589,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 65,315 shares during the period.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IGOV opened at $41.91 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $53.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.05.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

