Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,443 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SON. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SON. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day moving average is $59.17. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.79%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Featured Articles

