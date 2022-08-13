Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,041 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of Matterport worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Matterport by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,044,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Matterport by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,662,000 after acquiring an additional 19,015 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $6.06 on Friday. Matterport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. The firm had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $374,096.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 749,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,957.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,090,550 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,908. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

