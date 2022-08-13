Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Set at C$37.00 by CSFB

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) has been assigned a C$37.00 target price by research analysts at CSFB in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.20% from the stock’s current price.

CVE has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.08.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

CVE opened at C$23.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62. The firm has a market cap of C$46.04 billion and a PE ratio of 11.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.95. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$9.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$19.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 4.3400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.45, for a total transaction of C$8,234,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 955,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,237,829.97. In related news, Senior Officer Gary Frederick Molnar sold 36,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$900,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,074,775. Also, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.45, for a total transaction of C$8,234,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,237,829.97. Insiders have sold a total of 560,183 shares of company stock worth $15,112,565 over the last three months.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

