Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 925 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,003,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,737,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,629,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,436,000. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,903,000.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SONY. Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SONY stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $79.05 and a 1 year high of $133.75. The stock has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.99.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.