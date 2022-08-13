Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) PT Raised to $25.00

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of ENVX opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39. Enovix has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $39.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 2.73.

Insider Transactions at Enovix

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enovix will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,407,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,726,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,407,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,726,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,980. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Enovix by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 66,823 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at $6,680,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

