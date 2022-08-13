Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Sells $3,701,000.00 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $3,701,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,005,954.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Wednesday, August 10th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $2,597,250.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $1,899,750.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $3,928,500.00.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $36.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 2.29. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its stake in Sunrun by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 97,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 282,151 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 65,269 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.