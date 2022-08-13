K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) PT Lowered to C$47.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

K-Bro Linen Trading Up 2.2 %

K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$33.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$32.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$355.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47. K-Bro Linen has a 12-month low of C$29.60 and a 12-month high of C$42.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$61.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that K-Bro Linen will post 1.7600001 earnings per share for the current year.

K-Bro Linen Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, July 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is 193.55%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.80, for a total value of C$26,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$89,609.60.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

