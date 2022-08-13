Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Lowered to $388.00

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2022

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $417.00 to $388.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.39% from the company’s previous close.

DE has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised Deere & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $401.00 to $416.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $368.16 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.42 and its 200-day moving average is $364.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.