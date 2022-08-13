Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Lowered to $388.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $417.00 to $388.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.39% from the company’s previous close.

DE has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised Deere & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $401.00 to $416.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $368.16 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.42 and its 200-day moving average is $364.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.