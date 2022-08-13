iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) PT Lowered to $8.00

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $13.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 147.68% from the company’s current price.
Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on iCAD from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.
iCAD Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of iCAD stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17. iCAD has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $12.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iCAD
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD in the second quarter worth $46,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD in the first quarter worth $50,000. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD in the first quarter worth $53,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 26.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 62.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. 48.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iCAD Company Profile
iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.
