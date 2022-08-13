Nicholas J. Shears Sells 10,617 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2022

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $312.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.04 and a fifty-two week high of $315.07.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

CSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

