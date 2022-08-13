Nicholas J. Shears Sells 10,617 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $312.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.04 and a fifty-two week high of $315.07.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

CSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

