Insider Selling: RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP) VP Sells $2,899,320.00 in Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating) VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.61, for a total transaction of $2,899,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,749.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

ROLLP stock opened at $127.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.14. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $127.19.

RBC Bearings Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 17.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,157 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 12.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

