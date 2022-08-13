Insider Selling: RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP) VP Sells $2,899,320.00 in Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating) VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.61, for a total transaction of $2,899,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,749.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
RBC Bearings Price Performance
ROLLP stock opened at $127.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.14. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $127.19.
RBC Bearings Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings Company Profile
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
Read More
