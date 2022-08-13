Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,975,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,940,000 after purchasing an additional 295,613 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price target on Cedar Fair in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Cedar Fair from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

FUN opened at $44.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.70. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $62.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

