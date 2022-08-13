Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 17,385 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,385 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 20.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 2.9 %

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $219,813.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $1,491,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,560,079.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $219,813.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 153,196 shares of company stock worth $8,158,159. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LSCC stock opened at $63.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.09. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47 and a beta of 1.21. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

