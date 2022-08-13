Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,772 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $184.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.43 and a twelve month high of $230.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.46 and its 200 day moving average is $174.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

ABG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.75.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

