Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 39,954 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PAA stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 106.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.