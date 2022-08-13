Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 31,773 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,773 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Tobam bought a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ APA opened at $34.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average is $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 3.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.37). APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.