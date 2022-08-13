Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,495 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,495 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of KB Home worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on KB Home from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush cut their price objective on KB Home from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.23.

Shares of KBH opened at $33.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.63. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.84.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

