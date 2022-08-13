Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 112,024 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112,024 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWC opened at $125.91 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $102.20 and a 12 month high of $158.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

