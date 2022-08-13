Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,413 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.0% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,865,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $143.55 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 128.69, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.65 and a 200 day moving average of $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

