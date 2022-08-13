Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives $48.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $68.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Up 3.9 %

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $21.60 on Monday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.04.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 6.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,964,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,168,000 after acquiring an additional 189,406 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,824,000 after purchasing an additional 27,208 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,509,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,942,000 after purchasing an additional 89,090 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,133,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $25,011,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

